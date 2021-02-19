Sign up for our daily briefing

VC fund investors not raising alarms over SPAC trend

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Venture capital firms, formed to invest in startups, are increasingly becoming sponsors of SPACs, blank-check companies that bring later-stage businesses into the public markets. It's significant strategy creep, but so far there hasn't been much opposition from venture capital fund investors, known as limited partners.

Be smart: SPACs are similar to VC in spirit and skills, which is how firms are selling it to their own investors.

The big picture: More than a dozen VC firms have formed SPACs, with many more in the pipeline.

  • Among them are Khosla Ventures, FirstMark Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Dragoneer, Tribe Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Greycroft, Foundry Group, Ribbit Capital and Lux Capital.

What they’re saying: “This is a growth investment for the fund, it happens to be done in a different way,” says Lux Capital managing partner Peter Hebert. “It’s just a financing product in our view.”

Between the lines: Limited partners seem mostly at ease.

  • “This is just another tool in their toolbox,” explains an investor whose portfolio includes three VC firms that have formed SPACs.
  • "They're able to back founders from the seed stage to the public markets now, as efficiently as possible," another LP offers, referring to it as a "full-stack" approach.

Yes, but: LPs who invest exclusively in early-stage VC funds aren’t quite as jazzed, believing it reflects diverted focus. Or, as one tells Axios: “None of my early stage funds better bring that noise!"

Line of demarcation: Limited partner sentiment is impacted, at least in part, by whether they get to participate (i.e. aligned interests).

  • In some cases, the VC firm uses fund capital, meaning that gains or losses are shared with limited partners.
  • In some cases, such as Thayer Ventures, limited partners are offered co-investment opportunities in the SPAC.
  • But, in some cases, the SPAC is either separate from fund LPs, or even a side hustle by individual partners in a fund.

The bottom line: SPAC performance will ultimately dictate how long LPs stay aboard the train.

Go deeper

Axios
Feb 17, 2021 - Economy & Business

Reddit user behind GameStop saga releases opening statement ahead of hearing

Wall Street protesters. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Keith Patrick Gill, known on YouTube and Twitter as Roaring Kitty, released his opening statement ahead of testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about his role in the surge of GameStop's stock price.

The big picture: Gill will join the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital at Wednesday's hearing. The committee plans to "examine the recent activity around GameStop (GME) stock and other impacted stocks with a focus on short selling, online trading platforms, gamification and their systemic impact on our capital markets and retail investors," per a statement by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the committee.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GameStop hearing paints Silicon Valley as public enemy #1

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Congress yesterday lived down to its reputation, uncovering little new information about the GameStop stock surge. But it did illustrate how Silicon Valley has overtaken Wall Street as public enemy number one, particularly among Democrats.

What happened: No one received more questions, and more rhetorical brickbats, than Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, despite the presence of hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Gabe Plotkin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers

Photo: Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may be more effective after just one shot than researchers had previously realized, and can be stored for two weeks at standard temperatures typically found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators, according to new data.

Why it matters: The findings about first-dose efficacy, which appear in a new analysis published in The Lancet, appear to support a strategy of delaying second shots in order to make the most of limited supplies. That's what the U.K. has done, and some experts have called for a similar approach in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow