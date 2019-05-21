Why it matters: These are assaults on equality of opportunity, which American politicians have preached for generations.

4.2% of students at wealthier public schools have designations for extra time during tests, the WSJ reported today.

At poorer schools, it's only 1.6%.

White students disproportionately benefit: 64% of special designations go to them, while they're less than half of public school enrollment.

The big picture: College admissions have become ruthlessly competitive, and the existing rules allow people to buy advantages without breaking a single rule.

"Public high schools decide which students get a special designation like a 504 that puts them in line for more time."

"Typically, a medical professional must assess a student and decide he or she has some condition such as anxiety or attention problems."

"In affluent communities, parents are more likely to know this option exists, and can pay for an outside evaluation if the school won’t."

"Many poorer families can’t afford such testing even if they are aware of the process."

What's next: The College Board is rolling out an "adversity score" to give socioeconomic and environmental context for test scores.

And Operation Varsity Blues is still unfolding, showcasing the number of elite parents willing to pay to get their kids through the side door.

The bottom line: Nothing will, or should, prevent a parent from doing the absolute best for their child.