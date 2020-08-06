1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Mobile banking startup Varo Money gets its bank charter

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Varo Money, one of many upstart challenger banks, received its bank charter effective Aug. 1.

Why it matters: The benefits for Varo Bank (as it can now officially be called) are obvious. Varo now controls its own deposits, and can use them to fund loans; it also has a lot more freedom to innovate, now that it doesn't need to work within a partner bank's APIs.

  • Because Varo has a national bank charter (unlike Square, which is chartered in the state of Utah), it no longer has to worry about being in compliance with 50 different state financial regulators. One federal charter is all it needs.

The benefits for the rest of us are that a large and fast-growing financial player (CEO Colin Walsh tells Axios that Varo's deposits have trebled over the course of the pandemic) is now subject to full regulatory scrutiny.

What they're saying: "Innovation is happening outside the bank charter today," says Brian Brooks, acting comptroller of the currency and Varo's new regulator. "That creates some amount of risk to the financial system. As incentives have grown for people to operate financial services companies in a specialty way, it has become harder for bank supervision to monitor risks."

What's next: Now that the dam has broken, expect more national charters in relatively short order — within the next year or so. SoFi could be next.

  • While it took more than three years for Varo to get its charter, SoFi's is likely to come more quickly. "The early pioneers had to take covered wagons over the Rockies," Brooks tells Axios. "Now we take a plane flight."

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has tested positive for COVID-19 and plans to quarantine at his home for the next 14 days, his office announced Thursday. He currently has no symptoms.

Why it matters: The 73-year-old DeWine was set to meet President Trump Thursday on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland and was tested as part of standard protocol. He is the second governor known to have contracted the coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Felix Salmon
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

MacKenzie Scott redefines charitable giving for the ultra-rich

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

The extremely rich tend to think very highly of themselves, and of their ability to bend the world to their will. So when they start giving their money away, they tend to retain maximum control.

Why it matters: MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is worth about $60 billion. She pledged to give away substantially all of that money after she gained autonomy over her own wealth. Judging by her first 116 grants, she's doing so in a refreshingly radical — and humble — manner.

