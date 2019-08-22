Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

CDC probes 153 possible cases of lung illness associated with vaping

In this image, half of a man's bearded face is visible as he blows a large cloud of smoke to the left.
A man smokes an e-cigarette in Washington, D.C., on July 9. Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images

The CDC is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state health officials to gather information on new cases of lung-related illnesses possibly caused by vaping, per a Wednesday press release.

What's happening: 16 states have reported 153 possible cases of "severe lung illness associated with e-cigarette product use" between June 28 and August 20, according to the CDC. There is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit of the illnesses and no deaths have been reported, per the CDC.

  • Those affected are reporting a gradual onset of symptoms: chest pain, difficulty breathing, and shortness of breath. Some also report vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhea.

