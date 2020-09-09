43 mins ago - Health

Vaping drops dramatically among teenagers

Disposable vaping products still have a large appeal to teens. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

E-cigarette use among middle and high schoolers dropped significantly since last year, with 1.8 million fewer teens vaping, a federal report released Wednesday shows.

Why it matters: The survey, conducted between mid-January and mid-March, highlights the effects of last year’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

  • In 2019, reports were confirmed of more than 2,600 confirmed hospital cases and nearly 60 deaths most likely associated with illicit THC-infused vaping products.

Yes, but: There is still a significant appeal for teens to smoke flavored tobacco products and purchase small vaping devices like those from Juul Labs.

  • 26.5% of high schoolers used disposable e-cigarettes in 2020 (up from 2.4% in 2019) and 15.2% middle schoolers (up from 3% in 2019).

By the numbers: About 20% of high school students and 5% of middle school students said they recently used e-cigarettes and other vaping products, a large decrease from last year which revealed 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students used those products.

The big picture: The Food and Drug Administration attempted to curb youth vaping this year by barring flavored tobacco products in small vaping devices that have a youth following.

  • Federal law has since increased the age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 and older.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump adds Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz to list of potential Supreme Court justices

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump unveiled Wednesday his revamped list of potential Supreme Court justices that includes 20 new names, including Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Why it matters: Top aides and advisers to the president urged him months ago to put together a new list of justices ahead of Election Day to pump up his base and remind them why a Republican needs to remain in the White House.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DHS whistleblower alleges he was told to stop producing reports on Russian interference

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee received a whistleblower complaint from a former senior Department of Homeland Security official who alleges he was instructed to "cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the United States" because it "made the president look bad," Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday.

The big picture: U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that Russia is actively seeking to denigrate Joe Biden to assist President Trump ahead of the election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Podcasts

The vaccine race hits a speed bump

Developing vaccines is very hard work, as evidenced by Tuesday's news that AstraZeneca is pausing its clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine after a patient appeared to develop a serious neurological condition. And that raises an unsettling question: What if a vaccine is further away than most of us expect?

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Stat News reporter Adam Feuerstein, who helped break the AstraZeneca news.