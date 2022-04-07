Valerie Biden Owens tests positive for COVID-19

President Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Driving the news: "She did not have close contact with the president or First Lady prior to her positive test today," according to the statement, which also said that she tested positive "after experiencing mild symptoms."

The big picture: Owens' positive test comes ahead of the release of her memoir, "Growing Up Biden," slated for next Tuesday.

Owens was also set to start her book tour this week in Washington, D.C.

"She is fully vaccinated and boosted, will isolate at home for five days following CDC recommendations, and anticipates returning to her book tour upon testing negative," per the statement.

