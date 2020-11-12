The trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history

Even if the federal government manages to secure the cash needed for COVID-19 vaccine distribution — and that's a big if — there's still a huge task ahead at the state level.

Why it matters: America has never attempted to vaccinate so many people on such short notice, with so many lives on the line.

1) Record-keeping: States will turn to their existing immunization registries, AP reports.

Pharmacies and doctors’ offices will need to be able to look up records, so people don’t have to return to the same place for their second shot.

2) Storage: Smaller pharmacies and doctors' offices are needed to make getting shots more convenient, but the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -94°F.

About 60% of pharmacy chains nationwide — Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health, Walmart, Kroger and Costco Wholesale, so far — agreed to partner with the federal government to ramp up access, HHS announced today.

The private sector will also be needed to help with shipping and storage and technology lags from remote or tribal areas.

3) Return visits: The CDC is considering ways to help Americans remember to get the second shot with the same brand, per AP:

One would be to issue cards that people would get with their first shot, like the polio immunization cards many older Americans remember.

In a rural part of South Carolina, one community health center is planning multiple reminders, including text messages and calls from health workers.

In rural Minnesota this fall, masked nurses in traffic vests reached into cars to give passengers flu shots as a way to social distance, but it also served as a test run for a COVID vaccine.

The bottom line: The government needs to get its messaging right this time.