Breaking down the psychology of vaccine hesitancy

A new survey identifies some of the psychological barriers to taking vaccines — and how to overcome them.

The big picture: With COVID vaccine production and distribution ramping up, we're going to reach a moment when supply exceeds demand, which puts a premium on finding ways to persuade the persuadable on the value of vaccines.

What's happening: In a survey released on Friday, Surgo Ventures polled nearly 3,000 U.S. adults to determine how best to reach the vaccine-hesitant.

The results were broken down into five groups based on their attitudes toward the vaccines.

By the numbers:

40% of respondents fell into the enthusiastic camp and reported eagerness to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Another 20% were in the watchful group, which means they weren't against the vaccine, but were worried about side effects and didn't want to be first in line. 14% were classified as cost-anxious — they tended to be younger and live in rural areas, and they perceived that the costs of the vaccine in time and money exceeded the benefits. 9% were system distrusters, who were more likely to be minorities, and believed the vaccine had not been adequately tested for their group. The last 17% were conspiracy believers who tended to be Republican and had little fear of COVID-19 itself. They often subscribed to more outlandish and harmful theories about vaccines.

Be smart: Reaching different groups demands different strategies, according to the survey's authors.

The enthusiastic just need easy access to the vaccine, while the watchful can be persuaded by seeing friends and community members get shots.

The cost-anxious can be reached through lower prices and access, while the system disrupters can be reached through listening sessions that air their concerns.

Conspiracy believers, however, should be deprioritized, allowing resources to flow to more persuadable groups.

The bottom line: We can't reach everyone, but with psychologically tailored strategies, we can hopefully reach enough.