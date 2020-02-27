Watchdog opens probe into VA secretary over handling of sexual assault claim

The Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael Missal said Thursday he had opened an investigation into VA Secretary Robert Wilkie after lawmakers demanded an inquiry into his handling of a sexual misconduct report, the Washington Post reports.

Context: Wilkie allegedly "worked to discredit" the credibility of Democratic aide and veteran Andrea Goldstein after she reported last fall "that a man groped and propositioned her in the main lobby of the agency's D.C. Medical Center," a senior VA official told the Post.

Goldstein is senior policy adviser on female veterans issues to Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Takano was told by a senior VA official that Wilkie had discovered Goldstein reported several sexual misconduct allegations while serving in the Navy, and that he suggested to staff that they use this history to discredit her, per the Post.

The VA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: Three sources close to the situation told Axios that the White House was disappointed by the way Wilkie and the VA handled the situation. Under pressure, Wilkie asked for deputy secretary James Byrne's resignation earlier this month, though the VA denies that Byrne's dismissal was related to the sexual assault case.

What they're saying:

"When the assault took place in September 2019, the individual reported the incident to several VA employees who took no action. VA police were not called until the veteran notified her doctor. As you know, the matter was referred to your office as required by federal regulation and the investigation was closed without bringing criminal charges, apparently due in part to the lack of functioning cameras which is a deeply concerning failure of the DC VAMC to maintain a safe environment."

"Media reports on a complaint made to the House Veterans Affairs Committee allege that between October 2019 and January 2020, Secretary Wilkie sought damaging information about the veteran, including attempting to investigate her military record. Additionally, according to media reports, the Secretary discussed the information he had collected with other VA officials and even a member of Congress, and suggested to Department public affairs officials that the

information could be used to undermine the veterans' allegations."

