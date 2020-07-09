47 mins ago - Health

Utah governor mandates face masks in public schools this fall

Students cleaning a classroom in March in Provo, Utah. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (R) issued a public school face mask mandate on Thursday for all K-12 students, faculty, staff and visitors for the fall term to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: States across the U.S. are currently wrestling with how to get kids back to school this coming academic year amid increasing COVID-19 caseloads and strained budgets.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all school staff wear masks and students stay six feet apart at all times.

What they're saying: "Some flexibility will be given to school boards and principals to accommodate younger children, and we call on those local leaders to use common sense in the flexibility they use," Herbert wrote on Twitter.

  • "I believe in you, Utah. So let us all wash our hands, wear our masks, and put our shoulder to the wheel to get this done."

The big picture: Herbert said the state reported 722 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, its highest single-day increase so far.

  • He added that Utah's seven-day average was 576 cases daily as of Wednesday. He challenged the state to reduce its average to fewer than 500 new cases by August 1.

How Trump's push to reopen schools could backfire

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Trump administration’s full-steam-ahead push to fully reopen schools this fall is on a collision course with the U.S.' skyrocketing coronavirus caseload and its decades-long neglect of public education.

Why it matters: Getting kids back to school is of paramount importance for children and families, especially low-income ones. But the administration isn’t doing much to make this safer or more feasible.

New York City schools will not fully reopen in fall

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a press conference on Wednesday that schools will not fully reopen in fall, and will instead adopt a hybrid model that will limit in-person attendance to just one to three days a week.

Why it matters: New York City, once the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., is home to the nation's largest public school district — totaling 1,800 schools and 1.1 million students, according to the New York Times. The partial reopening plan could prevent hundreds of thousands of parents from fully returning to work.

