Used car dealers are suddenly popular

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A normally sleepy side of the auto industry — used car sales — is the hot new thing for some automakers who sense they are losing lucrative business to online newcomers.

Why it matters: While feasting for years on profits from expensive SUVs and trucks, many automakers have forfeited the lower end of the market at precisely the time many COVID-wary consumers are looking for an affordable alternative to public transportation.

What's happening: Fast-growing digital used-car retailers like Carvana and Vroom are taking advantage of the vacuum by making it easy for budget-constrained consumers to find the car they want, complete the purchase online and then have it delivered to their doorstep.

  • "Customers love the idea of having 15,000 cars in their pocket without having to go from one dealership to another in search of what they want," said Paul Hennessey, CEO of Vroom, which went public in June.
  • "Everything that you could do in a dealership, you can do directly with Vroom — the financing, the extended warranty. Quite literally you never have to go to a dealership again," he said.
  • Both Vroom and Carvana — which offers the added twist of used-car "vending machines" — have seen strong consumer demand in 2020.
  • That has some traditional carmakers worried that their pipeline of future buyers is drying up.

The big picture: Vehicle affordability has been a growing problem for many would-be car buyers, even before the pandemic put the U.S. economy into a tailspin.

  • The average transaction price of new vehicles today is over $39,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, reflecting a heavy mix of tech-laden trucks and SUVs.
  • "Anything under $30,000 is not selling very well," including new small- and mid-sized sedans, says Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive.
  • The average list price of used cars, meanwhile is about $21,700, per Cox.

Driving the news: Both Honda and Ford in recent weeks said they are building online used-car platforms to grab a larger slice of pre-owned vehicle sales.

  • Honda is adding older cars — some up to a decade old, and pushing 200,000 miles — to its nationwide inventory of late-model, certified pre-owned vehicles, according to Automotive News.
  • Ford, meanwhile, plans to aggregate online used-car inventories across all 3,100 Ford dealerships, meaning consumers don't have to choose only from the cars on their local dealer's lot.
  • "If you want a 2015 Mustang convertible in canary yellow, we can probably find it," Mark LaNeve, Ford's director of U.S. marketing, sales and service, told Automotive News.
  • Both Ford and Honda said they will feature guaranteed pricing and delivery.

The bottom line: With new vehicle prices skyrocketing, used cars — and used-car buyers — are starting to look more attractive.

Aja Whitaker-Moore
24 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla mania vs. economic reality

Data: YCharts; Reproduced from Razum Capital; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla is now more valuable than the combination of the world’s top seven traditional auto makers, despite only delivering half a million cars this year.

Why it matters: Anyone searching for evidence that the stock market and the real economy are not the same thing, should look no further.

Sam Baker
11 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously

Data: Axios/Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

People who have survived a coronavirus infection say the experience made them take the pandemic more seriously, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey— the first to focus exclusively on people who have contracted the virus.

The big picture: A vocal group of White House officials, state officials and conservative pundits have argued for months that the virus simply is not that big a deal for the people who don’t die or become seriously ill. But that’s not how those patients themselves see it.

Axios
3 hours ago - World

Report: Iran online drive targeted officials debunking Trump election claims

FBI Director Christopher Wray during an October news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators found Iran was behind an online drive to incite lethal violence against FBI Director Chris Wray and other officials who refuted President Trump and his supporters' baseless election claims, the Washington Post first reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI's findings on the "Enemies of the People" site, which outlets report included officials' addresses and other personal details with photos of them featuring crosshairs, indicate Iran has tried to cause discord in the U.S. before and after the election.

