Politico cited examples of reports not promoted, including a 2-year study in which University of Washington researchers collaborated with USDA scientists and colleagues in Japan, China and Australia to find in 2018 that found carbon dioxide can make rice less nutritious.

The big picture: President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue have both doubted the science of climate change, despite the administration's director of National Intelligence and other agencies have identifying it as a threat to national security.

What they're saying: A USDA spokesperson denied to Politico that there has been a directive that prevents the publication of climate-related science.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Andrew Freedman: The Agriculture Department’s approach to its climate science research contrasts sharply with other parts of the Trump administration, such as NASA, NOAA and the Energy Department. Ultimately, the work still gets publicized and known to other researchers, just on a delay.

