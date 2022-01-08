Sign up for our daily briefing

USDA to send $750 million to school meals to counter supply chain issues

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would adjust federal reimbursement rates and send nearly $750 million into school meal programs across the U.S. to counter inflation and supply chain issues.

Why it matters: Schools across the country have been challenged by food and supply shortages, leaving them scrambling to place orders for substitute meals, according to a survey from the School Nutrition Association.

  • "This adjustment is well-timed to ensure the purchasing power of schools keeps pace with the cost of living," the USDA said in a statement.
  • "Schools receiving these reimbursement rates can stretch their operating budgets further during these tough times, while giving families fewer meal expenses to worry about each school day."

Details: The USDA said that schools will receive an additional 25 cents per lunch to counter higher food costs and as a way to adjust the reimbursement rate.

  • Reimbursement rates don't usually increase during the academic year, but, due to the pandemic, the USDA allowed schools to benefit from the highest rates available. Schools are now receiving 22% more for school lunches than they would under normal conditions.
  • In September, the USDA sent $1.5 billion to help schools struggling to serve students healthy lunches.

What they're saying: “USDA understands that balancing the pressures of the pandemic with the need to feed children healthy and nutritious meals continue to be a priority for schools across the country,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

  • "School nutrition professionals continue to ensure healthy meals are available for students, but perpetually difficult conditions have forced many last-minute menu changes and limited the number of choices in school cafeterias," said Beth Wallace, president of the School Nutrition Association, in a statement.

Alissa Widman Neese
15 hours ago - Axios Columbus

COVID surge closes central Ohio classrooms again

Data: Columbus City Schools; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

This week's return from winter break has been a struggle for central Ohio schools, with staffing shortages forcing more building closures than any other time this school year.

  • That likely isn't going away any time soon, with COVID-19 cases still surging to unprecedented levels due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
15 hours ago - Axios Denver

Students' return to school comes with "flurona" and closures

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Colorado schools opened their doors for the spring semester this week amid a record surge of COVID cases — and it didn't take long for them to close their doors again.

Driving the news: Staffing shortages coupled with the latest COVID spike caused nearly 20 Denver district schools to switch to full or partial remote learning on Wednesday.

Kristal Dixon
15 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Atlanta schools to reopen with COVID test-to-stay measures

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New protocols will soon be in place for Atlanta Public School students and staff.

Why it matters: With the record-high transmission of COVID-19 in communities, implementing stricter measures will allow APS to better manage the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

