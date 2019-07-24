USAID will send more than $38 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, several of its neighboring countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat Congo's ongoing Ebola outbreak, per a Wednesday press release.

The numbers that matter: WHO issued a global health warning earlier this month on the Congo's Ebola outbreak. As of July 22, there were 2,592 confirmed cases of Ebola in the region and at least 1,743 related deaths, per USAID. Last week, there were 2,428 confirmed cases and 1,604 confirmed deaths.