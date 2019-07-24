USAID will send more than $38 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, several of its neighboring countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat Congo's ongoing Ebola outbreak, per a Wednesday press release.
The numbers that matter: WHO issued a global health warning earlier this month on the Congo's Ebola outbreak. As of July 22, there were 2,592 confirmed cases of Ebola in the region and at least 1,743 related deaths, per USAID. Last week, there were 2,428 confirmed cases and 1,604 confirmed deaths.
- The risk of the deadly virus spreading outside the region remains low, according to WHO's global health warning on July 17.
Details: USAID will send $15 million of its new assistance package to WHO, per Wednesday's press release. The U.S. is also funding "critical preparedness efforts" in Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.
- USAID's $38 million will also fund training for health care workers, enhanced surveillance for the disease, the promotion of safe burials and food, among other efforts.
- USAID has spent more than $136 million since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018, per Wednesday's press release.
