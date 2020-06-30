30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Federal media agency announces new interim heads after firings by Trump appointee

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) announced Tuesday the five individuals who will serve as the heads of the agency's two federal organizations and three public service broadcasting networks on an interim basis.

Why it matters: The former leaders of the organizations were dismissed by USAGM's new CEO and Trump appointee Michael Pack. The dismissals and restructuring of the organization have caused concern among Democrats that the Trump administration intends to use the agency as a "political arm" of the administration.

  • Former agency leads are also raising concerns over the legality of the reshuffle.
  • A nonprofit group last week filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Open Technology Fund, an independent grantee of the USAGM, alleging that the dismissals were illegal.

The state of play:

  • Elez Biberaj will serve as the Voice of America's acting director.
  • Jeffery Scott Shapiro will serve as the acting director at the Office of Cuba Broadcasting.
  • Parameswaran Ponnudurai will serve as Radio Free Asia’s acting president.
  • Kelley Sullivan will serve as the Middle East Broadcasting Networks's acting president.
  • Daisy Sindelar will serve as RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty’s acting president.

The big picture: It’s still unclear what the purpose was in clearing out all of the agency leads.

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

 What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow