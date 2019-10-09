Simone Biles leads U.S. women's gymnastics to world title amid turmoil

The U.S. women's gymnastics team, led by superstar Simone Biles, won its 5th straight world title yesterday at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
By the numbers: Biles' 15th career gold medal brings her total medal count to 21, moving her past Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a woman and inching her closer to Vitaly Scherbo's record for both men and women (23).
Podium:
- 🥇 USA (172.330 points)
- 🥈 Russia (-5.801)
- 🥉 Italy (-7.534)
The backdrop: "The U.S. women are here representing a federation on its fourth national team coordinator and fourth CEO in four years, as it continues to wrestle with its own handling of [Larry] Nassar," writes WSJ's Louise Radnofsky (subscription).
- "USA Gymnastics has been scheduled for decertification by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, a decision that has been stalled by its move to enter bankruptcy proceedings instead."
- "It has no major sponsors, no national training base for the women's team, or the ability to make payments, including bonuses to its medalists' coaches."
