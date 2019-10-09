Stories

Simone Biles leads U.S. women's gymnastics to world title amid turmoil

U.S. women's gymnastics team
Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The U.S. women's gymnastics team, led by superstar Simone Biles, won its 5th straight world title yesterday at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

By the numbers: Biles' 15th career gold medal brings her total medal count to 21, moving her past Russia's Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a woman and inching her closer to Vitaly Scherbo's record for both men and women (23).

Podium:

  1. 🥇 USA (172.330 points)
  2. 🥈 Russia (-5.801)
  3. 🥉 Italy (-7.534)

The backdrop: "The U.S. women are here representing a federation on its fourth national team coordinator and fourth CEO in four years, as it continues to wrestle with its own handling of [Larry] Nassar," writes WSJ's Louise Radnofsky (subscription).

  • "USA Gymnastics has been scheduled for decertification by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, a decision that has been stalled by its move to enter bankruptcy proceedings instead."
  • "It has no major sponsors, no national training base for the women's team, or the ability to make payments, including bonuses to its medalists' coaches."

