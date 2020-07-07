8 mins ago - World

U.S. enacts travel bans on Chinese officials who limit access to Tibet

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on July 1. Photo: Manny Ceneta/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on Tuesday for Chinese officials whom the Trump administration believes are restricting foreigners’ access to Tibet, limiting or eliminating those officials' ability to travel to the U.S., AP reports.

Why it matters: The travel ban comes as the U.S. rebukes China for its passage of a new security law which circumvents Hong Kong's independent legal system, for China's human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and global trade practices.

What they're saying: In a statement, Pompeo accused China of obstructing the travel of foreign diplomats, journalists and tourists to Tibet, an autonomous region of China, while Chinese visitors “enjoy far greater access to the United States.”

  • “Access to Tibetan areas is increasingly vital to regional stability, given the PRC’s human rights abuses there, as well as Beijing’s failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia’s major rivers,” Pompeo said, according to AP.
  • He did not name who specifically would be impacted by the restrictions nor did he disclose how many officials will be affected.

Go deeper: A swift Hong Kong decoupling looms

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jul 2, 2020 - World

Congress unanimously approves China sanctions over Hong Kong security law

Pro-democracy protesters during a demonstration on July 1, 2020. Photo: Tommy Walker/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Senate approved a bill via unanimous consent on Thursday that authorizes sanctions on Chinese officials involved in implementing Hong Kong's draconian new national security law, in addition to banks and firms that do business with them.

Why it matters: The bill, which passed the House unanimously on Wednesday, is part of the United States' bipartisan rebuke of China's passage of the security law, which encroaches on Hong Kong's independent legal system by setting harsh punishments for broadly defined crimes associated with protests.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
14 hours ago - World

With new security law, China outlaws global activism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The draconian security law that Beijing forced upon Hong Kong last week contains an article making it illegal for anyone in the world to promote democratic reform for Hong Kong.

Why it matters: China has long sought to crush organized dissent abroad through quiet threats and coercion. Now it has codified that practice into law — potentially forcing people and companies around the world to choose between speaking freely and ever stepping foot in Hong Kong again.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
10 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech's Hong Kong bind

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Tech companies are scrambling to figure out what China's imposition of a new national security law in Hong Kong means for their businesses there.

The big picture: Tech companies, like other multinationals, had long seen bases in Hong Kong as a way to operate close to China without being subject to many of that country's most stringent laws. Now they likely must choose between accepting onerous data-sharing and censorship requirements, or leaving Hong Kong.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow