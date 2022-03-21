Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. is restricting the visas of Chinese officials accused of "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minorities, the State Department announced Monday.

Driving the news: The officials are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, efforts to repress religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors both in and outside China.