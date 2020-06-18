1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Traders are favoring 20-year Treasury bonds

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The newly reissued 20-year U.S. Treasury bond saw strong demand in its second auction of 2020 on Wednesday, selling $17 billion worth of notes for a high yield of 1.31%.

Why it matters: That was around two basis points lower than where they had traded before the auction and yields declined further to 1.24% in overnight trading.

  • The market movement suggests a continued appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt at all maturities.

The big picture: Treasury yields have broadly declined recently. Benchmark 10-year yields have fallen by nearly 30 basis points from 11-week highs reached on June 5 after the release of the May U.S. jobs report.

Flashback: The government saw weak demand for its auction of the 20-year note in May that was the first for that maturity since 1986. It relaunched the bond to help finance the significant increases in spending.

Ben Geman
7 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

Courtenay Brown
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed new applications for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of unemployment applications is still historically high, though they have steadily dropped since peaking at 6.9 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Felix Salmon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hertz pulls back $500 million stock offering after SEC wades in

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"They walked all the way up to the edge — and stopped." That's the verdict of Thomas Gorman, a partner at the law firm Dorsey Whitney and an expert on SEC enforcement, regarding Hertz's attempted sale of $500 million in new equity.

Driving the news: Hertz issued its prospectus on Monday, and then followed up on Wednesday with an update essentially saying "eh, never mind" after SEC chairman Jay Clayton made some pointed comments about the offering on CNBC.

