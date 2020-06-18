Traders are favoring 20-year Treasury bonds

The newly reissued 20-year U.S. Treasury bond saw strong demand in its second auction of 2020 on Wednesday, selling $17 billion worth of notes for a high yield of 1.31%.

Why it matters: That was around two basis points lower than where they had traded before the auction and yields declined further to 1.24% in overnight trading.

The market movement suggests a continued appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt at all maturities.

The big picture: Treasury yields have broadly declined recently. Benchmark 10-year yields have fallen by nearly 30 basis points from 11-week highs reached on June 5 after the release of the May U.S. jobs report.

Flashback: The government saw weak demand for its auction of the 20-year note in May that was the first for that maturity since 1986. It relaunched the bond to help finance the significant increases in spending.