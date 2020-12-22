Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. trade deficits continue to grow

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Data: Census Bureau via FRED, BEA via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. trade and current account deficits are at their deepest level since 2008.

Why it matters: America's underwater trade position was one of the defining complaints of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and the Trump administration has spent the past four years waging trade wars in a futile or even counterproductive attempt to turn it around.

By the numbers: America's trade deficit was $63 billion in October, according to the Census Bureau, while the broader current account was in deficit to the tune of $179 billion in the third quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The big picture: The main reason for the weakness of the dollar is just that America is shipping a lot of money overseas to pay for goods and services from abroad. Meanwhile, the coronavirus has cratered demand from foreigners for everything from aircraft to American vacations.

  • Even after the coronavirus recedes, however, the weak dollar is probably here to stay. The main thing that would reverse the trend would be rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and Fed chair Jay Powell has made it clear that's not going to happen in the foreseeable future.

The bottom line: The trade deficit is in many ways a sign of strength — an indication that the world is eager to sell us trillions of dollars worth of valuable goods and services, in return for nothing but greenbacks. But it still counts as a major policy failure for the Trump administration.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package

Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The House and Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure Monday night after months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures were set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Unreliable" news sources got more traction in 2020

Data: NewsGuard; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Unreliable news websites significantly increased their share of engagement among the top performing news sources on social media this year, according to a new analysis from NewsGuard provided to Axios.

Why it matters: Quality filters from Big Tech platforms didn’t stop inflammatory headlines from gaining lots of traction, especially from fringe-right sources.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
40 mins ago - Science

The space industry comes of age

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2020 was the year the space industry started to prove itself — setting up big expectations for its maturity and growth in the coming year.

The big picture: From crewed commercial flights to startup space companies going public, this year — against the headwinds of a global pandemic — a maturing space industry emerged.

