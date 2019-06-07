U.S. to remove Turkey from F-35 program over Russian missile deal

The U.S. will block Turkey from purchasing F-35 aircraft and halt the training of Turkish military pilots, the AP reports. The move comes in response to Turkey's plan to buy an advanced Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Dave Lawler: Turkey is a NATO ally, but relations with the U.S. have deteriorated sharply amid conflicts on a variety of issues, including Syria. Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hedged his bets by growing closer to Moscow, and antagonized Washington in the process. This relationship is on increasingly shaky ground.