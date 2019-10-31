The Computer & Communications Industry Association highlighted online content regulations, the "link tax" from the EU Copyright Directive and anti-encryption laws in its filing.

The big picture: The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative put a spotlight on digital trade issues this spring in its annual report on barriers to American exports, and the tech industry wants its issues prioritized as the office prepares next year's report.

Other countries, meanwhile, say they are just looking to protect their citizens' data and get U.S. tech companies to pay their fair share of the vast profits they are making.

What's next: USTR will review the submissions for the 2020 National Trade Estimate, which is meant to aid U.S. negotiators as they work to reduce the barriers.