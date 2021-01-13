Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Alabama will be the new home of U.S. Space Command

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama will serve as the headquarters for U.S. Space Command, the Air Force announced Wednesday, after a hard-fought lobbying campaign.

The big picture: The U.S. military relies on space assets for all types of warfighting, and Space Command — which was established in 2019 as a unified combatant command — is designed to help protect those assets, treating space as a theater of war in much the same way air and sea are.

The intrigue: Alabama beat out six finalists that were in the running to be the site of the headquarters, including Colorado Springs, where Space Command is currently housed.

  • “My concern is that politics played a significant role in this result," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. "It would be wholly appropriate, and we would request, that Congress and the Biden administration direct the U.S. Air Force to provide full details regarding the recommendations it made and make public the role President Trump played in this decision."

Behind the scenes: There was a huge amount of backstage wrangling from members of Congress and other interested parties to secure the coveted headquarters, which is expected to bring with it upwards of 1,500 jobs.

  • Key Trump allies were lobbying hard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was pushing the president to have the facility at Patrick Air Force Base in his home state and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was urging to have it at Port San Antonio.
  • But it was the Alabamanians who won the behind-the-scenes battle. Sen. Richard Shelby, the powerful outgoing Appropriations Committee chairman, was the linchpin, according to a source with direct knowledge. And two of Trump's staunchest backers in congress, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Mo Brooks, used their strong personal relationships with the president.
  • Alabama native Cliff Sims, a former Trump White House aide and current senior adviser to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, also assisted the effort by engaging directly with the White House.

What's next: The provisional headquarters will remain in Colorado Springs until Redstone Arsenal is ready to become the permanent headquarters.

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 12, 2021 - Sports

Alabama defeats Ohio State to win the National Championship

DeVonta Smith, #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

DeVonta Smith scored three touchdowns to help top-ranked Alabama beat No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win the national championship on Monday night.

The big picture: It's the sixth championship for Alabama under coach Nick Saban and the cap to a tumultuous college season that saw dozens of games canceled due to the pandemic.

Read more: In the Axios Sports newsletter

Ursula Perano
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, one day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to do so.

Why it matters: Trump's second impeachment in the House is the most bipartisan in U.S. history, garnering support from more members of the president's own party than ever before. House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow