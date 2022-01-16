Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. in new Cold War with Russia, says top Republican on House Foreign Affairs

Ivana Saric

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday he believes the U.S. is engaged in a new Cold War with Russia.

Why it matters: McCaul's comments on CNN's "State of the Union" come days after diplomatic talks among the United States, European allies and Russia hit a dead end, increasing fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What they're saying: McCaul said he would like to see more deterrence from the U.S. in its dealings with Russia.

  • "I'm seeing some tough rhetoric but not a lot of action," he said, adding that "you have to put things on the table like sanctions, you have to talk about more arms sales, weapons sales to Ukraine."
  • "Rather than threatening after an invasion takes place, we ought to be providing deterrents before an invasion takes place," he said.

Asked by host Jake Tapper if he believes the U.S. is engaged in a new Cold War against Russia, McCaul responded, "I do. I do, because I think Putin again smells weakness here."

The bottom line: "This would be the largest invasion in Europe since World War II. That's how big of a deal this is."

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Jan 15, 2022 - World

Biden boxed in on Ukraine

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin.

Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are warning that the risk of a large-scale, conventional war on the European continent is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few agree on how to stop it.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

British national named in Colleyville synagogue standoff

A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Jan. 16. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

British national Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue outside Fort Worth on Saturday, the FBI said in a statement.

State of play: Authorities had initially declined to release the name of the 44-year-old suspect or identify the hostages, all adults, though police chief Michael Miller confirmed that one of those held was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who leads the congregation.

Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines — Experts warn of more COVID-19 variants after Omicron — WHO recommends 2 new treatments — What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gas— Puerto Rico expands booster shot requirements— Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Vivek Murthy calls SCOTUS vaccine mandate block "a setback for public health" — Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic— — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers — America struggles to keep schools open
  6. World: Beijing reports first local Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics — Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
