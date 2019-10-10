U.S. retail imports are surging ahead of new tariffs

Data: National Retail Federation, Hackett Associates; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ahead of expected tariff increases on consumer goods from China, imports at the nation’s major retail container ports are expected to hit their highest level of the year in November.

Why it matters: The report is the latest data point to show that President Trump's trade war is spurring an increase, rather than a decrease, in buying from China and other foreign exporters. The pace of imports at retail container ports has consistently risen during Trump's time in office.