53 mins ago - Economy & Business

The U.S. saw only 3.5 million new hires in April

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

There were 5.05 million job openings at U.S. companies at the end of April — the lowest total since December 2014, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).

By the numbers: The number of hires during the month was 3.52 million, the lowest in the history of the report, dating back to 2000, and the first time the number of hires has been below 4 million since early 2010.

  • The 9.89 million total separations (including layoffs, quits, retirements and other reasons individuals left their jobs) was the second highest on record, trailing only the 14.63 million separations in March.
  • The quits rate, a gauge of worker confidence in finding another job, fell to 1.4%, the lowest since April 2011.

Courtenay Brown
Jun 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

Unemployment rate falls to 13.3% in May

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, with 2.5 million jobs gained, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The far better-than-expected numbers show a surprising improvement in the job market, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having unloaded a historic arsenal of stimulus measures over the past three months, the world's central banks are doubling and tripling down on bond buying and policy easing even as the stock market booms and unemployment improves.

Why it matters: Many have credited the unprecedented surge of liquidity for the exceptionally fast rebound in capital markets — but with millions of workers and small business owners unable to take direct advantage of such programs, more action could further exacerbate the chasm between financial assets and the real economy.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The rise of student-athlete activism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Empowered by social media, college athletes are speaking out on social issues and driving the national conversation in ways their predecessors could only dream about.

Driving the news: It's not only superstars whose messages have been amplified. Just last week, a little-known Georgia Tech basketball player started a movement to make Election Day a universal off day for all 460,000 NCAA student athletes, and it's gaining momentum.

