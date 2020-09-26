U.S. reports over 55,000 new coronavirus cases

The United States reported 55,054 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: It was the highest single-day increase since August 14, when the country reported 64,350 new cases over a 24-hour span, and suggests that the U.S. has yet to contain the spread of the virus.

By the numbers: The U.S. experienced 952 deaths from the virus on Friday, up 38 since Thursday.

The U.S. is now averaging over 43,000 new cases per day, a 16% increase from a week ago.

The big picture: The coronavirus is surging once again across the U.S., with cases rising in 22 states over the past week.