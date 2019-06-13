U.S. Navy assists 2 "targeted" oil tankers in Oman Sea

The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet is assisting 2 oil tankers it says were targeted in a reported attack on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, AP reported Thursday.

Details: Oil prices jumped 3% on reports that crews evacuated from the Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous tankers after they sustained significant fire damage in a tanker explosion, according to CNBC, citing multiple shipping agents and chartering sources. AP and Reuters also reported there had been an explosion on at least 1 of the vessels.