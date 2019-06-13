Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

U.S. Navy assists 2 "targeted" oil tankers in Oman Sea

An oil tanker cruises towards the Strait of Hormuz off the shores of Khasab in Oman on January 15, 2011
An oil tanker cruises towards the Strait of Hormuz off the shores of Khasab in Oman.

The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet is assisting 2 oil tankers it says were targeted in a reported attack on vessels in the Gulf of Oman, AP reported Thursday.

Details: Oil prices jumped 3% on reports that crews evacuated from the Front Altair and the Kokuka Courageous tankers after they sustained significant fire damage in a tanker explosion, according to CNBC, citing multiple shipping agents and chartering sources. AP and Reuters also reported there had been an explosion on at least 1 of the vessels.

What we know: The 5th Fleet said in a statement on its website it received 2 separate distress calls at 6:12 a.m. 7:00 a.m Bahrain time. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, operated by the British Navy, issued an alert earlier Thursday saying it was assisting with an unspecified incident in the region.

Middle East