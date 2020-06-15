Gallup: Americans' national pride hits record low

63% of U.S. adults say they are either "extremely" or "very" proud to be American — a seven-point decline from 2019 and the lowest figure since Gallup began tracking the question in 2001.

Why it matters: It comes as the country faces multiple simultaneous crises like the coronavirus pandemic and a reckoning with systemic racism and police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

By the numbers: 49% of white respondents said they were "extremely" proud to be American, compared to just 24% for nonwhite respondents.

Republicans, who historically have a higher rate of American pride than Democrats and independents, saw a nine-point decrease (76% to 67%) in being "extremely" proud over the last year.

Only 24% of Democrats said they were "extremely" proud — an uptick of 2% from last year.

The big picture: Gallup's reading of those who are "extremely" proud of being American has consistently declined over the last four years after remaining relatively steady for almost a decade.

Its peak came in 2003 to 2005 — at 69%.

Methodology: Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted May 28-June 4, 2020, with a random sample of 1,034 American adults. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.