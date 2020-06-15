16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gallup: Americans' national pride hits record low

A July of 4th parade in Huntington Beach, Calif., in 2019. Photo: Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

63% of U.S. adults say they are either "extremely" or "very" proud to be American — a seven-point decline from 2019 and the lowest figure since Gallup began tracking the question in 2001.

Why it matters: It comes as the country faces multiple simultaneous crises like the coronavirus pandemic and a reckoning with systemic racism and police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

By the numbers: 49% of white respondents said they were "extremely" proud to be American, compared to just 24% for nonwhite respondents.

  • Republicans, who historically have a higher rate of American pride than Democrats and independents, saw a nine-point decrease (76% to 67%) in being "extremely" proud over the last year.
  • Only 24% of Democrats said they were "extremely" proud — an uptick of 2% from last year.

The big picture: Gallup's reading of those who are "extremely" proud of being American has consistently declined over the last four years after remaining relatively steady for almost a decade.

  • Its peak came in 2003 to 2005 — at 69%.

Methodology: Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted May 28-June 4, 2020, with a random sample of 1,034 American adults. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA ended Monday its emergency use authorizations for two controversial drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, as a potential coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: Despite gaining President Trump's adamant support and use, the drugs have failed in several clinical trials and have been found to possibly cause serious heart problems.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,949,973 — Total deaths: 434,388 — Total recoveries — 3,809,030Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,100,749 — Total deaths: 115,827 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
  5. Technology: Why the U.S. has been slow to adopt contact-tracing apps.
