U.S. and Mexico plan meeting to defuse trade dispute

The Mexican government plans to travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for an impromptu summit with the U.S. following President Trump's threat of aggressive, incremental tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, the Washington Post reports.

Details: On Friday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Twitter that he would lead his country's delegation, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to represent the U.S. Trump will not be present for the meeting, with travel to Europe previously scheduled.