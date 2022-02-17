U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

Noah Garfinkel

USA's John Shuster (C) curls the stone between teammates John Landsteiner (L) and Matt Hamilton during the men's semifinal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games curling competition against Britain. Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. men's curling team lost to Great Britain 8-4 in the Olympic semifinal, losing out on an opportunity to defend their gold medal from 2018.

Driving the news: Great Britain will face Sweden in the final on Saturday, while the U.S. will face Canada in the bronze medal match on Friday.

Details: The U.S., led by John Shuster, took a 2-0 lead early only for Great Britain to strike back and score three in the next end.

  • The U.S. then took a 4-3 after a brilliant shot from Shuster got them 2 points in the fourth end, only for Britain to score two points in the next end and stayed in front of the U.S. for the rest of the match.

What they're saying: "We’re honored to play for a Bronze Medal tomorrow and the chance to earn back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in [U.S. curling] history," the team Shuster twitter account tweeted after the match.

Go deeper: Full Axios coverage

Go deeper

Axios
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Getty Images

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor.

The big picture: Kristof had challenged Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's determination that he was ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years before the election in which they are running.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Carl Icahn eyeing McDonald's proxy fight over treatment of pigs

Carl Icahn. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Carl Icahn says he's prepared to launch a proxy fight at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) if the fast-food giant doesn't stop using suppliers who house pregnant pigs in small boxes.

Why it matters: Icahn is demanding that McDonald's prioritize something other than profits, which is a jagged departure from the activist investor's oeuvre. It's also unusual because Icahn holds only around $25,000 worth of McDonald's stock.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden expects Russia to invade Ukraine in "next several days"

A Ukrainian kindergarten shelled by Russian-backed forces. Photo: Ukrainian Chief of General Staff / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden told reporters Thursday that his "sense" is that Russia will invade Ukraine "within the next several days," as troops and supplies continue to arrive at the border and international monitors report shelling across the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

The latest: "Every indication that we have is that they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden said, warning that the risk is "very high." He added that there is still a "path to diplomacy," but that he has no plans to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow