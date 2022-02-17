U.S. men's curling loses in semifinal to Great Britain

The U.S. men's curling team lost to Great Britain 8-4 in the Olympic semifinal, losing out on an opportunity to defend their gold medal from 2018.

Driving the news: Great Britain will face Sweden in the final on Saturday, while the U.S. will face Canada in the bronze medal match on Friday.

Details: The U.S., led by John Shuster, took a 2-0 lead early only for Great Britain to strike back and score three in the next end.

The U.S. then took a 4-3 after a brilliant shot from Shuster got them 2 points in the fourth end, only for Britain to score two points in the next end and stayed in front of the U.S. for the rest of the match.

What they're saying: "We’re honored to play for a Bronze Medal tomorrow and the chance to earn back-to-back Olympic medals for the first time in [U.S. curling] history," the team Shuster twitter account tweeted after the match.

