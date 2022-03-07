U.S. lags on metric for female workers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: The Economist; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The U.S. ranks behind 19 other countries in providing women with chances of equal treatment at work, according to The Economist’s 2022 glass-ceiling index (GCI).

The GCI, which ranks countries within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), combines data on higher education, labor-force participation, pay, child care costs, maternity and paternity rights, business school applications and representation in senior jobs.

The U.S. fell by two places to the 20th spot, with decreases in both the proportion of women in the workforce and female GMAT-exam entrants.