U.S. labor board says Google spied on, illegally fired workers

Google broke U.S. law by spying on workers who had organized protests and firing two of them in retaliation, the National Labor Relations Board alleges in a complaint filed Wednesday, according to the Worker Agency, an advocacy group representing labor campaigns.

Why it matters: The complaint is a major rebuff to practices at Google, a behemoth that's seen its share of worker discontent over its contracts and internal policies.

Background: Two Google workers, Laurence Berland and Kathryn Spiers, were fired last year amid worker protests over some of Google's military contracts and treatment of employees.

  • The NLRB complaint alleges that Google unlawfully surveilled, suspended and interrogated workers for organizing.
  • The NLRB did not find that Berland or Spiers broke any company rules.
  • Google worked with IRI Consultants, a union-busting firm, as worker organizing was bubbling up last year.
  • Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 1, 2020 - Technology

Facebook, Google push deals despite antitrust scrutiny

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Facebook announced Monday that it has purchased a customer service chatbot startup called Kustomer. The app reportedly cost Facebook $1 billion, the same amount it paid for Instagram in 2012.

Why it matters: The deal is the latest sign that the world's biggest tech companies, despite facing enormous antitrust scrutiny globally, will not stop buying up other companies.
.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
50 mins ago - Technology

Senate Armed Services chair dismisses Trump threat to veto defense bill

Sen. Jim Inhofe. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters Wednesday that he plans to move ahead with a crucial defense-spending bill without provisions that would eliminate tech industry protections, defying a veto threat from President Trump.

Why it matters: Inhofe's public rebuke signals that the Senate could have enough Republican backing to override a potential veto from Trump, who has demanded that the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan PrimackKia Kokalitcheva
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Uber in talks to sell air taxi business to Joby

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber is in advanced talks to sell its Uber Elevate unit to Joby Aviation, Axios has learned from multiple sources. A deal could be announced later this month.

Between the lines: Uber Elevate was formed to develop a network of self-driving air taxis, but to date has been most notable for its annual conference devoted to the nascent industry.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow