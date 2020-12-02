U.S. labor board says Google spied on, illegally fired workers

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Google broke U.S. law by spying on workers who had organized protests and firing two of them in retaliation, the National Labor Relations Board alleges in a complaint filed Wednesday, according to the Worker Agency, an advocacy group representing labor campaigns.
Why it matters: The complaint is a major rebuff to practices at Google, a behemoth that's seen its share of worker discontent over its contracts and internal policies.
Background: Two Google workers, Laurence Berland and Kathryn Spiers, were fired last year amid worker protests over some of Google's military contracts and treatment of employees.
- The NLRB complaint alleges that Google unlawfully surveilled, suspended and interrogated workers for organizing.
- The NLRB did not find that Berland or Spiers broke any company rules.
- Google worked with IRI Consultants, a union-busting firm, as worker organizing was bubbling up last year.
- Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.