36 mins ago - Economy & Business

What's underneath the latest jobs report

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was one of the best jobs growth numbers in history, but taken in context the expected number was abysmal.

  • The U.S. added 661,000 jobs for the month, less than half of the 1.4 million added in August, and a bit more than a third of the 1.7 million added in July.

By the numbers: The U.S. lost around 22 million jobs in March and April and since May has gained back around 11 million.

  • At a pace of 650,000 jobs a month it would take just under a year and a half for the U.S. to regain the jobs still not replaced.
  • However, data show the pace of jobs growth slowing.
  • And around 100,000 jobs need to be added each month simply to keep up with population growth.

Driving the news: The announcement of potentially hundreds of thousands of layoffs by airlines, insurance and oil giants, fashion companies and The Happiest Place on Earth this week made headlines, but the number of job losses is on pace with almost every other week over the past five months.

Watch this space: The coronavirus pandemic remains the leading reason for layoffs, but an increasing number of companies are citing other traditional recessionary dynamics as the reason to fire workers.

  • "In September, market conditions caused 45,213 of the announced cuts, followed by 33,713 job cuts due to demand downturn, and 11,562 cuts due to restructuring," Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported last month.

Between the lines: Many of those adding to the number of America's jobless are not counted as unemployed in the jobs report.

  • The biggest difference between the number of people currently collecting unemployment benefits and those on the rolls at the height of the 2007-2009 recession is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which included 11.8 million beneficiaries as of Sept. 12.
  • Most don't qualify for traditional unemployment benefits and are not counted in the monthly jobs report.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides benefits for those who have exhausted traditional unemployment, now includes 1.8 million people.

  • A similar program created during the Great Recession rose to include as many as 5.9 million Americans at its peak.

Rebecca Falconer
50 mins ago - Science

California's record fire season: "Well over" 4 million acres burned

Firefighters work at a burning property at the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

More than 8,200 wildfires have burned "well over" 4 million acres in California this year, killing 31 people and destroying 8,450-plus structures, Cal Fire confirmed Sunday.

Why it matters: Cal Fire confirmed on Sept. 7 that nearly 2.2 million acres had burned, surpassing the previous record set in 2018. The amount of land charred now is bigger in size than Connecticut and more than double that which burned in 2018, when 1,975,086 acres was razed.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

Why it matters: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."

