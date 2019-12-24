U.S. Special Forces soldier killed in Afghanistan identified

The U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan on Monday has been identified as Sgt. 1st Class Michael James Goble, the Defense Department said in a statement announcing an investigation into the incident claimed by the Taliban.

Details: The 33-year-old Green Beret from Washington Township, New Jersey, died of "injuries sustained while his unit was engaged in combat operations" in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, the statement said. He's the 20th U.S. service member to be killed in the country this year.

Go deeper: U.S. and Taliban restart peace talks in Qatar