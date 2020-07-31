Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis vis FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The economic decline between April and June caused by the coronavirus pandemic brought the U.S. GDP back to levels last seen in 2015, according to data released Thursday.

Why it matters: While we fell into the hole swiftly, economists are dashing hopes of an equally swift recovery. They warn it could take years for the U.S. to recover.

Meanwhile, record-breaking economic drops are being recorded across the globe.