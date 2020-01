Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the final quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: The economy grew 2.3% in 2019, a slower pace than the 2.9% in 2018. The government attributed that slowdown to "fewer exports" — likely as a result of the U.S.-China trade war — and declining business investment.

