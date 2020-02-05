1 hour ago - Health

Four more planes to arrive in U.S. from Wuhan

Marisa Fernandez

Travelers at LAX. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Four planes will arrive at four different military bases in the U.S. this week, carrying American passengers from Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The big picture: Upon landing, the CDC will evaluate the passengers and issue quarantine orders starting from the day the flights took off through 14 days thereafter. Already, one plane landed in the U.S. last week. The total number of passengers has not yet been released.

The flights, two landing Wednesday and the other two Thursday, will arrive at:

  • Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
    • The plane landed Wednesday with 178 people, per a CDC official. None of the passengers showed symptoms except a child who had a fever on the flight. They have been taken to a health facility.
  • Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.
  • Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
  • Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

Rebecca FalconerFadel Allassan

Coronavirus: Evacuated Americans arrive in U.S. from Wuhan, China

A Boeing 747-4B5(F), on a charter flight from Wuhan, China, arrives at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for refueling on Wednesday. Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

A chartered plane carrying some 195 Americans from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, landed in March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, early Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What's happening: The passengers were screened before takeoff, during the flight, during refueling in Anchorage, Alaska, and upon arrival, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. None of them showed symptoms of the virus, but they have volunteered to stay on the base for three days.

Rashaan Ayesh

CDC quarantines 195 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan amid coronavirus concerns

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day federal quarantine order for 195 U.S. citizens who were evacuated directly from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has ordered a quarantine in nearly 50 years. The last time was in the 1960s to protect against smallpox. CDC officials emphasized this is purely preventative since the U.S. citizens were directly exposed to the coronavirus in Wuhan.

Orion Rummler

American Airlines union sues to pause flights between China and U.S.

China Airlines cabin crew at the San Francisco International Airport in Millbrae, California, Jan. 28. Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An American Airlines pilots' union sued the company on Thursday to temporarily halt all flights between the U.S. and China, the Financial Times reports, citing "serious" health threats from the coronavirus.

What they're saying: "We estimate that as many as 300 passengers and crew travel to DFW alone from Chinese cities on each American Airlines flight,” said Eric Ferguson, president of the union — representing 15,000 pilots. American Airlines previously stated it would cancel flights between Los Angeles and China from Feb. 9 through March 27, citing a decline in demand.

