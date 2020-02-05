Four more planes to arrive in U.S. from Wuhan

Four planes will arrive at four different military bases in the U.S. this week, carrying American passengers from Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The big picture: Upon landing, the CDC will evaluate the passengers and issue quarantine orders starting from the day the flights took off through 14 days thereafter. Already, one plane landed in the U.S. last week. The total number of passengers has not yet been released.

The flights, two landing Wednesday and the other two Thursday, will arrive at:

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.

The plane landed Wednesday with 178 people, per a CDC official. None of the passengers showed symptoms except a child who had a fever on the flight. They have been taken to a health facility.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.

Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

