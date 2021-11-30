Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. fears Iran won’t scale back to 2015 nuclear deal

Officials gather in Vienna on Sept. 29 for the first day of renewed nuclear talks with Iran. Photo: EU Vienna Delegation/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. officials have extremely low expectations as world powers resume negotiations with Iran to curb its nuclear program, believing the Iranians aren't yet ready to negotiate seriously, Axios is told.

Driving the news: Senior officials in the U.S. intelligence community have assessed the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, thinks of his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani, as a weak accommodationist who negotiated a bad deal with the U.S. and other world powers in 2015.

  • To the extent there's optimism within the Biden administration, it's rooted in the hope Raisi may ultimately be willing to negotiate a new agreement not so different from the last but branded a "Raisi" deal rather than a Rouhani one.
  • Former President Trump made his own effort to scrap everything that had Barack Obama's name attached to it.

Why it matters: The United States worked with the European Union and all the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, including Russia and China, to negotiate the 2015 deal. It curbed Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

  • Trump scrapped the agreement in 2018. He accused Iran of supporting terrorism and having spurred upheaval in the Middle East.
  • He also criticized former President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and former secretary of State John Kerry for negotiating it.
  • Iran responded by ramping up its nuclear program.
  • The latest talks in Vienna will be the seventh round of meetings involving Iran, E.U. countries, the United Kingdom, Russia and China — but the first in nearly six months. The U.S. is an indirect participant.

The big picture: Top Biden officials are deeply worried Iran will go too far in its current nuclear development, making it too late to return to the 2015 agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to sources familiar with internal administration discussions.

  • The concern is rooted in the fact scientists can't unlearn the knowledge they gain once they develop advanced centrifuges.
  • The U.S. has been trying for years to avoid the binary choice between military intervention and Iran having a nuclear weapon.
  • That choice is getting uncomfortably closer — especially given the Israelis are on increasingly high alert that the Iranians appear to be moving closer toward the weaponization process.

What they're saying: In response to Axios' reporting, a State Department spokesperson said: "We have made clear that Iran's continued nuclear escalations are unconstructive and inconsistent with its stated goal of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA." 

  • The spokesperson insisted Iran's nuclear escalations "will not provide Iran any negotiating leverage as we return to talks."

Go deeper: "Scoop: Iran preparing to enrich weapons-grade uranium, Israel warns U.S."

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
9 hours ago - World

Scoop: Iran preparing to enrich weapons-grade uranium, Israel warns U.S.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds a press conference. Photo: Presidency of Iran handout via Getty

Israel has shared intelligence over the past two weeks with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity — the level needed to produce a nuclear weapon, two U.S. sources briefed on the issue tell me.

Why it matters: Enriching to 90% would bring Iran closer than ever to the nuclear threshold. The Israeli warnings come as nuclear talks resume in Vienna, with Iran returning to the negotiating table on Monday after a five-month hiatus.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Nov 24, 2021 - World

Israeli diplomat: New regional alliances "keep the Iranians up at night"

Photo: Mazen Mahdi AFP via Getty

MANAMA, Bahrain — The diplomat who transitioned Israel's secret relationship with Bahrain into a public one tells Axios that Israel's burgeoning partnerships in the region "keep the Iranians up at night."

What he's saying: "The Iranians opened a front against us in Syria and Lebanon, but now when they look across the Gulf, they see us there with our allies very close to them," says Itay Tagner, the outgoing head of mission at the new Israeli Embassy in Bahrain, who previously led the secret Israeli diplomatic mission in Manama.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Right-wingers making McCarthy sweat for future Speaker post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stands with his Republican colleagues outside the House on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Right-wing elements in the Republican Party are complicating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to become the next speaker of the House should the GOP take back the majority in 2022.

Why it matters: While McCarthy has worked carefully to build trust among the conservatives who tanked his chances at clinching the speakership in 2015, they're still circling ahead of the next Speaker vote in January 2023.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

