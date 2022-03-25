U.S., EU agree on transatlantic data rules

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S and European Union have reached an agreement on a new deal enabling data flows across the Atlantic.

Why it matters: After an EU decision struck down a previous arrangement allowing EU- and U.S.-based companies to store and share data despite differing regimes governing data privacy, tech firms stood at risk without a new data deal in place.

Driving the news: President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement Friday, during the president's trip to Europe.

Though specific details on the deal are still emerging, an agreement means long negotiations over how the U.S. handles the privacy of people’s data from the EU are largely complete.