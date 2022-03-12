CDC ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will end a Trump-era order that expelled unaccompanied child migrants, the agency announced late-Friday night.
Why it matters: Title 42, enacted in March 2020, was introduced as a public health policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The controversial bill is currently being litigated with the ACLU calling it "inhumane."
- The "expulsion of unaccompanied noncitizen children is not warranted to protect the public health," the CDC said in a statement.
- The agency cites a "robust network of care facilities that provide testing, vaccinations and medical care" as part of the reason for the change in policy.
- "These measures sufficiently mitigate the risk posed by unaccompanied noncitizen children prior to the children being discharged to vetted sponsors in U.S. communities," the CDC said.
Catch up quick: The ACLU and other civil rights groups sued the Biden administration over Title 42, and a district judge ordered the government to halt expulsions in September.
- In March, a federal appeals court panel ruled unanimously that the Biden administration can continue expelling migrant families but only to countries where they don't risk persecution or torture.
Worth noting: Border officials can still expel adults and families traveling with children under Title 42.