16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CDC ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone

TuAnh Dam
Migrant children seeking asylum look through a section of the U.S. and Mexico border fence in Yuma, Arizona. Photo: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will end a Trump-era order that expelled unaccompanied child migrants, the agency announced late-Friday night.

Why it matters: Title 42, enacted in March 2020, was introduced as a public health policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The controversial bill is currently being litigated with the ACLU calling it "inhumane."

  • The "expulsion of unaccompanied noncitizen children is not warranted to protect the public health," the CDC said in a statement.
  • The agency cites a "robust network of care facilities that provide testing, vaccinations and medical care" as part of the reason for the change in policy.
  • "These measures sufficiently mitigate the risk posed by unaccompanied noncitizen children prior to the children being discharged to vetted sponsors in U.S. communities," the CDC said.

Catch up quick: The ACLU and other civil rights groups sued the Biden administration over Title 42, and a district judge ordered the government to halt expulsions in September.

Worth noting: Border officials can still expel adults and families traveling with children under Title 42.

