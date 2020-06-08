45 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. recession officially began in February

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. economy peaked in February before sliding into a recession as the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a group that’s considered the official determiners of when recessions begin and end.

Why it matters: There was no doubt the U.S. was in the midst of a recession, given the shelter-in-place measures that brought economic activity to a near halt and caused millions of layoffs — but this is their fastest call yet, as it's sometimes taken as long as a year to make such calls in the past.

What they’re saying: The research group says it's declaring a recession — even though, by definition, a recession lasts longer than a few months, and this particular downturn might not be as long-lasting.

  • "The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions," NBER researchers said in a release.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday morning, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 on Sunday morning. 3.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says he does not support defunding the police

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement Monday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not support defunding police, but is pushing for police reform and more spending on community, school, health and social programs.

Why it matters: The statement rejects claims from President Trump's re-election campaign that the former vice president would undercut the ability of police departments to do their jobs by endorsing the "defund the police" message, which has been at the heart of activist demands over the past several weeks of protests.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 7,062,464 — Total deaths: 403,921 — Total recoveries — 3,165,118Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 1,950,023 — Total deaths: 110,689 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Disparities on display in D.C. — Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder.
  4. Jobs: BP to cut global workforce by 10,000 jobs.
  5. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow