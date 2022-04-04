U.S. ranked 10th in crypto usage

Data: Gemini; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The U.S. is tied for 10th place, with India, in terms of how many of its people say they own crypto.

Why it matters: Crypto proponents have long argued that places with weak financial systems would benefit most from blockchain technology. While uptake outside the developed world has been slow, new data from the crypto exchange Gemini suggests that might be changing.

Driving the news: Gemini released its Global State of Crypto report for 2022 today, based on data collected on its behalf by Data Driven Consulting Group.

The report called 2021 crypto's "breakout year."

"Forty-one percent of crypto owners surveyed globally purchased crypto for the first time in 2021," it says.

Bottom line: The bug is spreading.