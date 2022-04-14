A lot more U.S. crude may be coming — eventually

Data: Rystad Energy; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Growth in drilling permits for new wells in the most prolific U.S. oilfield could signal a coming production surge, the consultancy Rystad Energy said.

Why it matters: Producers face calls to accelerate growth as some buyers shun Russian crude and U.S. gas prices average over $4-per-gallon.

Driving the news: Permit approvals in the Permian Basin for horizontal drilling — which is key to unlocking shale oil — grew to 904 in March.

It's a record high for the region in West Texas and New Mexico, "driven by elevated oil prices and production demand," Rystad said.

Yes, but: Don't expect an immediate production jump.

Artem Abramov, Rystad Energy's head of shale research, said the permits herald faster output expansion "over the next few months once supply chain bottlenecks ease."

It "foreshadows a significant increase in supply capacity from early 2023," he said in a research note. But Rystad cautioned that permits don't guarantee drilling or production from specific wells.

What we're watching: The growth trajectory as production returns from 2020's COVID-fueled collapse.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration currently sees production averaging 11.90 million barrels per day (mbd) this quarter.

EIA forecasts a rise to 12.46 mbd in Q4, before climbing to exceed 13 mbd in the latter half of 2023. On an annual basis, the agency sees a record average of roughly 13 mbd next year.

