Reproduced from US-China Business Council Member Survey, 2019; Chart: Axios Visuals

13% of American companies with operations in China have moved or plan to move all or part of their business out of China, but only 3% plan to relocate those operations to the U.S., according to a survey of 220 members of the U.S.-China Business Council. Members include companies like Walmart, Caterpillar and Apple.

Why it matters: It undercuts White House arguments that the trade war with China is causing U.S. companies to return home. In fact, a larger percentage planned to relocate from China to the U.S. in 2015. One caveat is that the survey was done in June, before the recent tariff escalations.