Toymakers say Trump's China tariff delay "saved the holiday season"

The big picture: While toy sales have slumped, the second half of 2019 is expected to bring “a complete reversal of the negative trends,” according to Juli Lennett of the NPD Group, who tracks the sector.

Several “license-friendly” movies are being released, most notably “Frozen 2” in November.

Popular video games like Fortnite are spinning off toys.

Hot products like L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, which children must “unbox” to see what they're getting, are driving sales.

Grown-ups are pushing children toward playthings instead of screens. “We have this generation of parents on our side,” Steve Pasierb, head of the Toy Association, a trade group, tells Axios.

Walmart, Amazon and Target have picked up some slack from the liquidation of Toys “R” Us last year, which cost 33,000 retail jobs.

Target has expanded floor space for toys and baby goods.

Kohl’s, Wegmans, Meijer and other retailers have pitched in, too.

Amazon published a big holiday toy catalog last year.

But: While 75% of sales volume from Toys “R” Us has migrated to other channels, 25% “has been lost,” Pasierb says.

Sales in the U.S. toy industry dropped 9%, to $7.4 billion, in the first half of 2019 compared with 2018, according to NPD.

What’s next: The Trump administration’s tariff reprieve is set to expire Dec. 15, after which all bets are off.