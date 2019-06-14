More than 600 U.S. companies and industry trade associations — including Walmart, Costco, Target and Foot Locker — wrote to President Trump on Thursday, copying senior members of his Cabinet to urge them to relent on the trade battle with China.

What they're saying: "Broadly applied tariffs are not an effective tool to change China’s unfair trade practices," the group said in the letter, which was backed by the National Retail Federation's anti-tariff lobbying campaign Tariffs Hurt the Heartland. "Tariffs are taxes paid directly by U.S. companies, including those listed below—not China."