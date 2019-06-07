Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

The spoils of gold and oil

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Gold prices rose to their highest since Feb. 1 this week, thanks to global growth fears and more trade war uncertainty. Those fears sent crude oil prices in the opposite direction.

The impact: After rising more than 30% for the year in April, oil has now entered a bear market, down 20% from its highs.

  • Oil has fallen nearly 9% this week. Gold has soared more than 5% in the same week.
  • This has only happened in 3 previous instances, and all 3 were during bear markets and recessions, according to data from Crescat Capital.

Go deeper: Inside the age of American oil

U.S. China trade war