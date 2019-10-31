Trump says new location for "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal signing will be "announced soon"

President Trump tweeted Thursday that a new site for the signing of "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade deal will be "announced soon" after Chile cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated for next month due to ongoing protests in the country.

Why it matters: The trade war and its tariffs have injected uncertainty into the manufacturing sector and business sentiment in the U.S., but making the first part of this deal official could begin to help smooth things over, Axios' Dion Rabouin reports.

