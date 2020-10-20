1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The U.S.-China climate rupture

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Well that, as Ron Burgundy would say, escalated quickly. China's foreign ministry is accusing the Trump administration of "major retrogression" on climate and being an environmental "troublemaker."

Why it matters: China's unusual statement Monday widens the rupture between the world's largest carbon emitters as global climate efforts are flagging and the pandemic's effect on emissions is too small to be consequential in the long term.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: This is a pretty smart line of attack for Beijing, which seems to have determined that a world increasingly wary of China would still welcome its climate leadership, particularly given the U.S. abandonment of this issue under President Trump.

Driving the news: The Chinese statement knocks the U.S. for being the largest cumulative greenhouse gas source in history.

  • That's true, though China surpassed the U.S. as the world's largest annual polluter roughly 15 years ago and the gap has only widened.
  • China attacks Trump's decision to abandon the Paris Agreement and the administration's moves to roll back Obama-era emissions rules.
  • But it goes far beyond climate and hits Trump's record on biodiversity and more.

Catch up fast: China's accusations follow the State Department's Sept. 25 statement attacking China over its massive emissions growth this century, its record on marine debris and logging, and other areas.

  • The State's strongly worded missive, in turn, had come three days after China's surprise announcement that it would aim for "carbon neutrality" by 2060 and a CO2 emissions peak before 2030.

Between the lines: It's hard to untether the flare-up from the election.

  • Climate diplomacy expert Andrew Light said China is looking to be seen as a leader even in a world where the U.S. resumes taking big steps.
  • "It looks to me like they are trying to get ahead of a possible Biden win and reversal of Trump’s positions on domestic and international climate and environment," said Light, a senior climate aide in former President Obama's State Department.

What we're watching: The upcoming election. Joe Biden has vowed a mix of new international climate policies beyond simply rejoining the Paris deal. When it comes to China specifically, his proposals include...

  • Ramping up pressure on China to make its global Belt and Road Initiative on infrastructure more climate-friendly.
  • Encouraging future U.S.-China agreements on CO2, but making them "contingent on China eliminating unjustified export subsidies for coal and other high-emissions technologies."

The other side: A State Department spokesperson, in a statement responding to China's new attack, said the U.S. has "long recognized China's abysmal environmental record and called on China to improve in various international fora."

  • "We continue to call on China to not just make empty promises and release statements but actually invest in improving the quality of its own air, water, and soil."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 19, 2020 - World

China threatens to detain U.S. citizens if DOJ prosecutes scholars

Chinese soldiers perform a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing this month. Photo: Li Nan/VCG via Getty Images


Chinese officials told the Trump administration they may detain Americans in China if the DOJ prosecutes scholars with ties to the Communist country's military, the Wall Street Journal first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: It's the latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China and comes four months after Chinese authorities charged two Canadians with espionage in what American and Canadian officials believe was to avenge the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou — who may face extradition to the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Oct 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

How China's economy bounced back from coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Chinese officials said Monday that GDP "expanded by 4.9% in the third quarter from a year earlier, putting China’s economy back toward its pre-coronavirus trajectory," The Wall Street Journal reports from Beijing.

Why it matters: This shows a superpower economy can bounce back quickly after the virus is defeated.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cornyn says when he disagrees with Trump, he does so "privately"

Sen. John Cornyn speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting. Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram editorial board, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said that he's disagreed with President Trump on trade agreements with China, budget deficits, COVID-19 stimulus aid, but he's always brought up his concerns privately — rather than publicly criticize the president.

The big picture: Cornyn is the latest Republican senator to distance himself from Trump amid fears of a potential electoral blowout. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), for example, recently unloaded on the president in a call with constituents, questioning why Republicans thought "selling a TV-obsessed, narcissistic individual to the American people was a good idea?"

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow